Meet Chip.
He helps you do good.

Chip makes it easier for workplaces to raise money for charity – just type /chip into Slack and start chipping in.

How it works

After adding the app to your Slack team:

  1. Type /chip to start your donation and select a charity
  2. Team gets a message and contributes via PayPal
  3. Everyone can see who paid what, and when the funds are transferred

Reasons why you need Chip

  • Raise funds without ever having to leave Slack.

  • Get transparency around how much is collected.

  • Match whatever your employees raise.

Become a Chip charity

  • Slack is used by 6m people per day – your charity will be seen by thousands of workplaces.
  • We don’t touch the money – all donations go directly to your charity.
  • All we need is your PayPal email/merchant number to get started.

Still not convinced? Learn more here.

Get listed on Chip

Why we made Chip

Chip was made by Josephmark – a digital product studio that believes in the world-changing power of a great idea. Instead of spending money on physical presents for our clients this holiday season, we decided to spend our time and create a digital product that’ll do some good. We used Hack Day to ideate, design and build Chip – and we did it in less than 24 hours across Stockholm, Los Angeles and Brisbane.

See how we did it