How it works
After adding the app to your Slack team:
- Type /chip to start your donation and select a charity
- Team gets a message and contributes via PayPal
- Everyone can see who paid what, and when the funds are transferred
Chip makes it easier for workplaces to raise money for charity – just type /chip into Slack and start chipping in.
Raise funds without ever having to leave Slack.
Get transparency around how much is collected.
Match whatever your employees raise.
Chip was made by Josephmark – a digital product studio that believes in the world-changing power of a great idea. Instead of spending money on physical presents for our clients this holiday season, we decided to spend our time and create a digital product that’ll do some good. We used Hack Day to ideate, design and build Chip – and we did it in less than 24 hours across Stockholm, Los Angeles and Brisbane.